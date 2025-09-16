Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Has $958,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April $KAPR

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.53% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 9,370.5% during the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $275,000.

BATS:KAPR opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $191.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $34.34.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

