Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,540,000 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the August 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company's stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOSL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fossil Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.
Institutional Trading of Fossil Group
Fossil Group Trading Down 3.2%
Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.21. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.04 million. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 5.49%.
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
