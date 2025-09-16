FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Up 47.9% in August

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 32,400 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.3 days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $65.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

