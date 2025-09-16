First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY Shares Sold by Elevation Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 57,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.1178 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

