First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF $FTQI Shares Purchased by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

FTQI opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $681.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.4%.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

