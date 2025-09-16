First National Corp MA ADV Sells 150 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,749,000 after purchasing an additional 455,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,651,000 after buying an additional 5,269,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after buying an additional 2,045,191 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after acquiring an additional 253,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,976,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,761,000 after acquiring an additional 177,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:CL opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $81.60 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

