First National Corp MA ADV Has $1.06 Million Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 102,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 580,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,666,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $117.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.20. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.76.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

