First National Corp MA ADV Buys 462 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF $NUSC

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,670,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 990,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 794,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 243,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

