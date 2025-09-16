First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 3,198 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

VB opened at $255.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

