First Financial Corp IN Sells 349 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,709,000 after purchasing an additional 70,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 26.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000,000 after purchasing an additional 709,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,633,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,456,000 after purchasing an additional 177,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Melius started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.35.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of WM opened at $216.15 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.69 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

