First Financial Corp IN Acquires 313 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 1.4% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.9%

VCR opened at $399.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $285.13 and a 52 week high of $402.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

