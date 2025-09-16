First Bank & Trust Sells 745 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

First Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.0% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Unilever by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5175 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 59.31%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

