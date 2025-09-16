Financial Comparison: Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) versus Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pro-Dex and Avitar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avitar 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pro-Dex presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.67%. Given Pro-Dex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than Avitar.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $66.59 million 1.60 $8.98 million $2.70 12.08 Avitar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Pro-Dex and Avitar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Avitar.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Avitar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 13.48% 26.67% 14.95% Avitar N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Avitar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Avitar on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Avitar

(Get Free Report)

Avitar, Inc. is a holding company which through its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test products and proprietary hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables for medical, diagnostics, dental, and consumer applications in the United States. It offers ORALscreen 4 and ORALscreen DRUGOMETER, the oral fluid-based onsite assay systems, for detecting drugs of abuse, such as opiates, including heroin, morphine, codeine, and synthetic opiates comprising oxycocone-oxycontin, percoset, and hydrocodone-vicodin; cocaine such as crack; marijuana; and methamphetamines, including meth and ecstasy. The company also provides foam disposable products including medical-grade hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables such as wound dressings comprising Hydrasorb, a wound dressing product for exudating wounds; and various custom foam products comprising a sinus dressing and a device used by astronauts for relieving ear pressure while in a pressurized space suit. In addition, it develops specialty wound dressings for the cardiac catheter lab market, as well as the Illizarov Dressing used for dressing external bone fixators in orthopedic procedures. The company markets its products and services to employers, diagnostic test distributors, medical supply companies, governmental agencies, schools, and corporations through direct sales force and strategic partners, as well as through a network of distributors. Avitar, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Canton, Massachusetts with Additional office in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.