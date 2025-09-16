Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $433.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $483.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.85.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the sale, the director owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,898.14. The trade was a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.