Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 492 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 75,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after buying an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Danaher by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,027,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after buying an additional 780,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Danaher by 4,248.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,347,000 after buying an additional 1,601,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock opened at $188.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.90.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.35.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

