Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGIB

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 1,093.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,633 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 116,100.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.