Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.44 and last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 776803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 1,615.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 197,023 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 302,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 588,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 375,426 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

