FF Advisors LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

FF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolfstich Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,418.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC now owns 9,505,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879,223 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,788,000 after purchasing an additional 367,993 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,838,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,365,000 after buying an additional 262,683 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,744,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,501,000 after buying an additional 1,916,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,176,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,148,000 after buying an additional 431,557 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

