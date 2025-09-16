FF Advisors LLC Buys 79 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

FF Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. FF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wormser Freres Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ABT opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

