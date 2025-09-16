FF Advisors LLC Buys 1,964 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

FF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of FF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPMD. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.