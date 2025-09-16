FF Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

FF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0%

DFAS opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average is $62.46. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

