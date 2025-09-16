Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) Financial Analysis

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) and Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Realty Income”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $1.20 billion 7.26 $295.21 million $3.95 25.61 Realty Income $5.27 billion 10.44 $860.77 million $1.03 58.46

Analyst Ratings

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Realty Investment Trust. Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Federal Realty Investment Trust and Realty Income, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 7 6 1 2.57 Realty Income 0 9 3 0 2.25

Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $109.31, suggesting a potential upside of 8.04%. Realty Income has a consensus target price of $62.36, suggesting a potential upside of 3.58%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Realty Income.

Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $3.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 111.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income pays out 313.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 58 consecutive years and Realty Income has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 28.01% 11.19% 4.04% Realty Income 16.77% 2.34% 1.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Realty Income shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Realty Income on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 644 consecutive monthly dividends on its shares of common stock throughout its 55-year operating history and increased the dividend 123 times since Realty Income’s public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O).

