Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $5.27. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 25,469 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EVOK

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 1.9%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.14.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.32). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 42.07% and a negative return on equity of 99.48%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million.

About Evoke Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.