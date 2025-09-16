Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Everpar Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 149,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 37,110 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 72,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 687.0% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4%

PNC stock opened at $202.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.01 and a 200 day moving average of $180.50. The firm has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

