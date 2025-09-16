Everpar Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $171.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.71 and a 200 day moving average of $128.03. The company has a market cap of $406.17 billion, a PE ratio of 570.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock worth $248,926,404 in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.28.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

