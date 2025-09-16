Everpar Advisors LLC Raises Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEV. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in GE Vernova by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.0% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GEV opened at $628.09 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.24 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.14. The firm has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.35, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

