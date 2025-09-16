Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases 13,389 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV

Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,122.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $191,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $17.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

