Everpar Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Level Private LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

IJH opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

