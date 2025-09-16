Everpar Advisors LLC Buys 987 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 12,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0%

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $190.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.