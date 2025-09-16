Everpar Advisors LLC Buys 409 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,162,511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,929,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,215,000 after buying an additional 151,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,960,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,425,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,295,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $254.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

