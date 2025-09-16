ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 233691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $513.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter.

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Company Profile

The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Entrepreneur 30 index. The fund provides exposure to a narrow index of US large-cap growth stocks. The top 30 most entrepreneurial stocks, either public or private, are selected based on a proprietary measurement XOVR was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is issued by ERShares.

