Epiq Partners LLC Purchases 12,850 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF $JBBB

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF accounts for 5.1% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of JBBB opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $49.71.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

