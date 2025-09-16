Epiq Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Epiq Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the period. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $96.62. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.72.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

