Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.19 and traded as high as C$2.31. Entrée Resources shares last traded at C$2.28, with a volume of 38,290 shares trading hands.

Entrée Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.14, a current ratio of 17.51 and a quick ratio of 40.62. The stock has a market cap of C$472.87 million, a PE ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.19.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entree Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining company which owns a joint venture interest on a significant portion of copper-gold projects – the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. The company’s interest in the Entree/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture has the characteristics of a royalty, with the benefits of a producer.

