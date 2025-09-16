Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Insider Sells $486,868.54 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) insider William Yeung sold 33,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $486,868.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 97,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,824.19. This represents a 25.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $774.06 million, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.01. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $20.27.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $430,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 403.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 667,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after acquiring an additional 534,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after acquiring an additional 242,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 52,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Featured Stories

