Emprise Bank Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Emprise Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 206.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,914 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Emprise Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 45,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Vestment Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,547,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,231,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,289,000 after buying an additional 585,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.