Emprise Bank Lowers Holdings in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF $AVIV

Emprise Bank lowered its stake in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $833.35 million, a P/E ratio of 87.35 and a beta of 0.86. Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (AVIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund primarily investing in non-US developed market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVIV was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

