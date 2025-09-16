Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $737,318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 218.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 210.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,839 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $135.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

