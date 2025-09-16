Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Holdings Decreased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $570,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cutter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $14,866,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $748.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $708.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $939.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $740.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $774.30.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

