Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Jacob Schatz Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $205,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,241.60. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ EA opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $180.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $28,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Roth Capital upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EA

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.