Ehrlich Financial Group Takes Position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

Ehrlich Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,729,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $940,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $549,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF stock opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

About iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

