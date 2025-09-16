Ehrlich Financial Group Sells 73 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Ehrlich Financial Group decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $184.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $186.24. The firm has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.63.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

