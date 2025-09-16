Ehrlich Financial Group Sells 1,058 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Ehrlich Financial Group lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $591.68 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $591.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $569.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

