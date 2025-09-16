Ehrlich Financial Group Buys Shares of 7,444 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Ehrlich Financial Group bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $103.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.80.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.