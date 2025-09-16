Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 15574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Edenred from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edenred to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children’s educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.
