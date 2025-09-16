East Star Resources (LON:EST) Shares Up 12.2% – Should You Buy?

East Star Resources Plc (LON:EST – Get Free Report) shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.87 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.87 ($0.03). 1,000,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,283,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.67 ($0.02).

East Star Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.02 million, a P/E ratio of -428.57 and a beta of -0.90.

About East Star Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.