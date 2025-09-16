E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 100 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALNY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $336.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $8,416,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,390. This trade represents a 95.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $7,561,800. The trade was a 40.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,594 shares of company stock worth $33,968,256. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $461.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The company had revenue of $773.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

