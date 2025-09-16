E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Reduces Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,654,000 after buying an additional 3,989,643 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $211,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,464,000 after buying an additional 1,849,030 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,137.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,307,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,290,000 after buying an additional 1,289,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,745,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,196,000 after buying an additional 866,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $80.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

