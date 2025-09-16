E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 229,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 101,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 55,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.82 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 888.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

