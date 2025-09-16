Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) and Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) and Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Dycom Industries has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tutor Perini has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Dycom Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Tutor Perini shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Dycom Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Tutor Perini shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dycom Industries 5.23% 21.17% 8.73% Tutor Perini -2.77% -6.41% -1.72%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Dycom Industries and Tutor Perini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dycom Industries and Tutor Perini, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dycom Industries 0 1 6 1 3.00 Tutor Perini 0 0 3 1 3.25

Dycom Industries currently has a consensus price target of $289.43, indicating a potential upside of 13.28%. Tutor Perini has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.54%. Given Dycom Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dycom Industries is more favorable than Tutor Perini.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dycom Industries and Tutor Perini”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dycom Industries $4.70 billion 1.57 $233.41 million $8.90 28.71 Tutor Perini $4.33 billion 0.78 -$163.72 million ($2.52) -25.48

Dycom Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Tutor Perini. Tutor Perini is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dycom Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dycom Industries beats Tutor Perini on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel. It also provides construction, maintenance, and installation services for telephone companies and cable multiple system operators, such as placement and splicing of copper, fiber, and coaxial cables; tower construction, lines and antenna installation, foundation and equipment pad construction, and small cell site placement for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; underground facility locating services comprising locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines; installation and maintenance of customer premise equipment, including digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable system operators; and construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects. The Building segment offers range of services in various specialized building markets, such as hospitality and gaming, transportation, health care, commercial offices, government facilities, sports and entertainment, education, correctional and detention facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides electrical, mechanical, plumbing, and fire protection systems, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services (HVAC) for civil and building construction projects in industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets. It also offers pre-construction planning and project management services comprising planning and scheduling of the manpower, equipment, materials, and subcontractor services; and self-performed construction services consisting of site work, concrete forming and placement, and steel erection. The company was formerly known as Perini Corporation and changed its name to Tutor Perini Corporation in May 2009. Tutor Perini Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

